OUR FISH! OUR FIGHT!

WTOL Toledo Walleye Ticket Giveaway OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WTOL Toledo Walleye Ticket Giveaway (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) are 18 years or older at the time of entry who live in the Ohio counties of Lucas, Wood, Fulton, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot, Hancock, Henry, Defiance or Williams or the Michigan counties of Lenawee or Monroe. Employees and contractors of WTOL 11 Toledo, WUPW Toledo, TEGNA Inc., American Spirit media and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:00pm E.T. on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019and ends at 10:00am E.T on Thursday, May 10, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter by visiting the wtol.com/contest or the free WTOL 11 App and click the Win Walleye Tickets button. The link will take you to the entry form, where you will have to complete all the required information (name, address, and email address), and following all posted instructions. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “ENTER” button. Entries limited to only one (1) entry per email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received to be held on or about May 10, 2019. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds. There will be one (1) Grand Prize Winners. The winner will receive: 4 tickets to the Toledo Walleye Game on Friday, May 10th, 2019 at 7:35pm (ARV: $112) Transportation, taxes, and all other expenses not specified above as part of prize package are the sole responsibility of each Grand Prize Winner.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about May 9th, 2019 at the email address provided on winner’s entry form. Return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit WTOL 11 offices at 730 N. Summit St., Toledo OH 43604 before Friday, May 10, 2019 at 12p.m. E.T. (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. (E.T.) and 4 p.m. (E.T.) weekdays) and must present a valid photo identification Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that in the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries or votes by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each participant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor and TEGNA Inc. from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries and damages arising out of the promotion, including but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of participant’s participation in the promotion, the receipt, use or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the promotion or any prize. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook.

8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor. The WTOL Toledo Walleye Ticket Giveaway is sponsored by WTOL 11 Toledo. The decisions of Sponsor and the Sweepstakes judges regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after June 9, 2019) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit wtol.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), WTOL Toledo Walleye Ticket Giveaway, 730 N. Summit., Toledo OH 43604. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Erin Sifuentes, esifuentes@wtol.com.